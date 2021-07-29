Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Runaway Pickup With Kids Inside Slams Into Montvale Restaurant

Jerry DeMarco
The 2020 Chevy Silverado slammed through the front of Chopt in Montvale.
A possible tragedy was avoided when a pickup truck with two kids left inside slammed into the front of a restaurant in Montvale.

An Upper Saddle River resident had parked the 2020 Chevy Silverado in front of the Chipotle at The Shoppes at DiPiero Farm when it rolled forward and struck a parked vehicle around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

A 13-year-old who was waiting in the truck with a 9-year-old old tried to stop the pickup but apparently put it in reverse instead, Sanfilippo said.

The truck rolled backwards through the parking lot before crashing through the front of the Chopt Creative Salad Company, the chief said. No injuries were reported, he said.

Police were investigating.

Chopt had only just opened last November. It was temporarily closed for repairs on Thursday.

