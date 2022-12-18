Rumored School Shooting Threat By Garfield Boy, 7, Unfounded, Police Say

Garfield police put an end to what they said are false rumors surrounding an incident involving a second-grader in town.

One involved a claim that a teacher was "attacked" by a student at the Christopher Columbus School No. 8 -- which police Capt. Mario Pozo said is false.

Another wrongly contends that the same student -- a 7-year-old boy -- threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot any anyone who isn't Hispanic.

This also isn't true, Pozo said.

There was a report of an "inappropriate comment" the student made "during a dispute with another student," the captain said.

"That statement is being handled by the school," Pozo said.

"There is no credible threat to the school, staff, or students," the captain said.

"At no time was a teacher attacked by this student. Also, the student never made any of the statements regarding Spanish or non-Spanish people," Pozo said.

"Again, the school is handling this incident in-house and with the parents," he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.