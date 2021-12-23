Royal Caribbean Cruise Returns To Baltimore After COVID-19 Hiatus

Royal Caribbean Cruise has finally returned to the Port of Baltimore after a 21-month hiatus due to COVID-19 with its Enchantment of the Seas vessel.

The Maryland Port of Administration held a brief welcoming ceremony for the cruise line today, presenting the captain of the cruise ship with an official Port of Baltimore ship’s wheel.

The Enchantment of the Seas will be sailing to the Bahamas and the Southern Caribbean. It is the third ship to restart operations this month after Grandeur of the Seas set sail from Barbados and Brilliance of the Seas started operations from Tampa.

Throughout 2022 and March of 2023 the cruise ship will stay in Baltimore so that guests can take a range of cruises to The Bahamas and the South Caribbean, while from next year, cruises to Bermuda are also scheduled.

