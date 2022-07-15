Contact Us
Route 95 Tractor-Trailer Fire Jams Morning Rush

Jerry DeMarco
I-95 tractor-trailer fire
I-95 tractor-trailer fire Photo Credit: Fort Lee FD

Firefighters doused an early morning tractor-trailer blaze that jammed early rush-hour traffic on Route 95.

Flames spread across the highway after the fire broke out on the highway's southbound side near mile marker 117 in Ridgefield around 5 a.m., responders said.The rig, toting plastic corrugated tubing, was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Fort Lee firefighters brought a tanker and engine to assist.

The blaze was knocked down within 20 minutes and under control within another half-hour, with firefighters briefly hitting hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

