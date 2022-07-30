Route 80 Driver Injured By Rock That Crashed Through Windshield Collects $750,000

A driver who was knocked cold when a rock crashed through his windshield on Route 80 reportedly collected $750,000 in insurance money.

No one ever identified the owner of the dump truck responsible for the rock that severely injured Brian Lapinski, 48, of Hamburg, as he drove his boss's Ford F-150 on the westbound highway near the Rockaway Mall.

Lapinski was hospitalized with severe facial injuries.

He ended up filing an uninsured motorist's claim in Superior Court in Morristown against his boss' automobile carrier, New Jersey Manufacturers, and his personal insurer, GEICO, according to the New Jersey Law Journal.

His lawyer told the law journal that the case was settled in June and Lapinski has since returned to work

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.