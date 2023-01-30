Route 80 Collision Sends Two To Hospital

Two victims were hospitalized following an afternoon collision on Route 80 in Wayne.

A Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Sentra collided on the westbound highway just past the "spaghetti bowl" interchange around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

The Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad tended to the victims, whose conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

Camps Towing removed the vehicles.

