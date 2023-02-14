Route 46 DWI Crash Sends Both Drivers To Hospital, One In Custody

UPDATE: A driver from West New York was drunk when his sedan crashed into an SUV, sending the other driver to the hospital, on Route 46 in South Hackensack, authorities said.

Jose A. Francoflores, 33, was driving a 2010 Honda Accord that slammed into a 2022 Volkswagen at the Phillips Avenue intersection around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

Police found both vehicles heavily damaged, the sergeant said.

The 64-year-old male VW driver from Elmwood Park was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Little Ferry First Aid Corps with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

An ambulance from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck took Francoflores to HUMC in police custody for treatment of a large gash in the back of his head, Donatello said.

Francoflores was charged with DWI, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. He also received eight motor vehicle summonses, the sergeant said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.