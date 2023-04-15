Contact Us
ROUTE 4 FATAL: Driver Killed In Paramus Tractor-Trailer Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jeffery Robinson
Jeffery Robinson Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

UPDATE: A 33-year-old Paterson driver whose sports car rear-ended a tractor-trailer overnight on Route 4 died a short time later, authorities confirmed.

Authorities were temporarily withholding his identity, but multiple sources identified the driver as Jeffery Robinson, the son of a retired Paterson police officer

The driver was headed west on Route 4 in Paramus when his Toyota Supra slammed into the rear of the rig near the Houlihan's restaurant around 3 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Officers who responded found him wedged under the dashboard and unresponsive, Ehrenberg said.

They immediately got him out and began CPR, the chief said.

Police escorted the ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, where the victim was pronounced dead a short time later, Ehrenberg said.

Other officers found the rear-ended tractor-trailer stopped at the ramp to northbound Route 17 a short time later, he said.

An investigation was continuing.

