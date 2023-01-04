Contact Us
Route 208 Closed More Than Hour After SUV Crash Downs Utility Line

Jerry DeMarco
219 Harristown Road off nrothbound Route 208 in Glen Rock
219 Harristown Road off nrothbound Route 208 in Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Route 208 was closed for more than an hour after an SUV slammed into a utility pole, downing a wire across the highway around noontime Wednesday.

The driver of the Honda emerged uninjured from the crash on Harristown Road in Glen Rock, across the highway from Fair Lawn Fire Company No. 2, shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 4.

Glen Rock police were joined by their police colleagues from Fair Lawn and Hawthorne and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

There was no immediate word on possible summonses or charges.

Citywide Towing removed the damaged vehicle.

The highway was reopened around 12:15 p.m.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

