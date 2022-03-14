ROUTE 17 STOP: Paramus Police Seize Illegal Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo From Out-Of-State Pair

Two out-of-state men were carrying a gun without a serial number, a large-capacity magazine and three dozen hollow-point bullets when they were stopped by Paramus police, authorities said.

Their 2008 Mazda was swerving on southbound Route 17 when Officer Matthew Orefice stopped it near Linwood Avenue, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The vehicle also had extremely "over-tinted" windows, the chief added.

Officers Cesar Hurtado and Officer Ryan Hayo joined Orefice, who learned that the driver, Jeremis Salazar Rivera, 19, of Reading, PA didn't have a license, Ehrenberg said.

A consented search of the vehicle turned up a dissembled Glock 9mm handgun that didn't have a serial number, along with a 15-round magazine and 36 hollow points, he said.

Rivera and his passenger, Jorge Torres Maldonado, 21, of Brooklyn were arrested on illegal weapons and ammo charges following the 1:30 a.m. stop last Thursday, March 10, Ehrenberg said.

They were processed at headquarters before being sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained Monday pending court action.

