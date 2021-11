A driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after her Mercedes collided with a crane-arm flatbed truck on southbound Route 17 in Hackensack.

The left and center lanes were temporarily closed near the exit for Hasbrouck Heights before the road splits between Routes 17 and 80 around 9:30 a.m.

Large backups immediately followed.

The woman's injuries didn't appear life-threatening, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.