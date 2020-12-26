Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Roof Section Blown Off Hawthorne Mixed Use Buildings

Jerry DeMarco
Bogie's Hoagies on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne was spared.
Bogie's Hoagies on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne was spared. Photo Credit: HAWTHORNE FIRE DEPT

Powerful winds from the overnight Christmas storm blew a section of roof from a row of storefronts with apartments in Hawthorne.

No injuries were reported in the Lafayette Avenue mishap, which firefighters said occured shortly before 12:30 a.m.

They said they arrived to find the roof section resting on power lines.

Firefighters made sure residents were OK, then checked for hazards and possible structural damage until nearly 3 a.m.

