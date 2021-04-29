Rodents Infest Neglected Caskets At Union County Cemetery, Report Says

Some neglected caskets at one Union County cemetery are crawling with rodents, according to a report by RLS Media.

Local residents visiting gravesites at the Evergreen Cemetery in Hillside last Sunday spotted at least seven caskets stacked up with at least one of the coffins open -- rodents inside with the body, the report says.

Cemetery officials reportedly declined comment to RLS Media.

The NJ State Division of Consumer Affairs Cemetery Board was apparently notified.

