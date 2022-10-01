Rochelle Park Police Nab Hackensack Driver With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Mag, Authorities Say

A repeat offender with a nearly 15-year criminal history is facing more serious charges after a Rochelle Park police stop turned up a ghost gun, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over Ricardo Clayton Huslin, 38, of Hackensack near the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.

"An on-scene investigation led to a positive alert from a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9," Lt. James DePreta said. "A subsequent search turned up a 9mm Polymer 80 handgun, equipped with a 15-round magazine."

Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Officer Jorge Orihuela assisted in the arrest, the lieutenant noted.

Do-it-yourself ghost guns -- made from kits of parts and tools -- aren't stamped with serial numbers registered to a federally licensed manufacturer. This allows criminals to bypass background checks while making it all but impossible to trace the weapons to any individuals.

Huslin has a history that includes a 2010 arrest for "upskirting" a woman with a cellphone camera at a Walgreens in Teaneck, records show.

Rochelle Park police charged him with weapons offenses, possession of a high-capacity magazine and purchasing untraceable firearms parts.

Hulsin remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

