Rochelle Park PD: Out-Of-State Duo Stopped On Route 17 With 6 Pounds Of Pot, $19,000 Cash, More

A Rochelle Park police sergeant who stopped a swerving vehicle on Route 17 found two out-of-state men transporting six pounds of pot, more than $19,000 in cash, $4,000 in Home Depot gift cards and $2,000 worth of money orders, authorities said.

Sgt. Jared Shatkin stopped the rented Chevy just before midnight Tuesday, Lt. James DePreta said.

The driver had “committed several infractions, including swerving onto the shoulder,” the lieutenant said.

Shatkin requested a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit after the driver and passenger told conflicting stories of where they’d come from and where they were going, DePreta said.

The drug dog gave a positive indication, leading to the discovery of the marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, among the other items, including $19,314 in cash, he said.

Arrested were Travis Greer, 32, of Oroville, CA, and Aashiq Thawerbhoy, 32, of Brooklyn.

Both were charged with possession of drugs and property derived from criminal activity and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Assisting officers included Detective Brian Cobb and Patrolman Jorge Orihuela.

