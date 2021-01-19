Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Ex-Bloomberg Construction Chief Gets 3½ Years In Fed Pen For Bid-Rigging Scheme
News

Rochelle Park PD: Long Island Fugitive Who Bought Motorcycle With Stolen ID Caught Trying Again

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Derosa
Thomas Derosa Photo Credit: ROCHELLE PARK PD

A wanted Long Island man who got away with buying a motorcycle with a stolen ID got caught by Rochelle Park police when he tried it again -- at the same store, authorities said.

This time, Thomas Derosa, age 52, of Sayville presented identification stolen from a Texas man to finance the purchase of a $31,000 motorcycle at Bergen County Harley-Davidson this weekend, Lt. James DePreta said.

A manager at the popular Essex Street shop called police, telling them that Derosa was involved in the fraudulent purchase of another motorcycle earlier this month.

Detective Brian Gallina contacted the victim in Texas and confirmed that he’d recently had his identification stolen, DePreta said.

Responding officers arrested Derosa and found an outstanding warrant out of Suffolk County, as well as another out of the Atlantic County town of Galloway.

Records show Derosa was wanted for shoplifting from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in East Garden City.

Rochelle Park police charged Derosa theft by deception, ID theft, hindering, trafficking in personal information and being a fugitive from justice.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Tuesday pending further court action following a first appearance in Central Judicial Court in Hackensack.

"I admire the effort put forth by the investigating officers who worked hard to thwart a fraudulent purchase and placed a wanted party in jail,” Rochelle Park Police Chief Dean Pinto said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.