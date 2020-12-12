Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergenfield Bus Driver Charged With Collecting, Sharing Child Porn
News

Rochelle Park PD: Englewood Passenger Caught Carrying Loaded Gun Bought In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tremaine Whiteside
Tremaine Whiteside Photo Credit: ROCHELLE PARK PD

A Rochelle Park police officer early Saturday found an Englewood passenger in a traffic stop carrying a loaded gun bought on the streets of Paterson, authorities said.

Acting Sgt. Jared Shatkin stopped a vehicle on Route 17 and searched it after smelling pot, Detective Lt. James DePreta said.

Shatkin found a .380-caliber handgun, along with some marijuana and drug paraphernalia, DePreta said.

The passenger, Tremaine Whiteside, 22, was charged with weapons and drug offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The driver, Sahida Reid, 23, also of Englewood, was charged with marijuana possession and released.

Officers Brian Gallina and Chris Kiszka assisted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.