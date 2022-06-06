Rochelle Park PD: Drunk Driver Had No License, No Interlock Device, 7-Year-Old Child With Him

A convicted drunk driver had a 7-year-old child without a booster sitting in the back seat and no interlock device when a Rochelle Park police officer stopped him, authorities said.

It was 11 in the morning when Officer Ryan Burke stopped the 2007 Honda on Rochelle Avenue for several violations, Lt. James DePreta said.

Burke approached the vehicle, driven by Paul Bailey, 30, and "immediately detected the odor of alcoholic beverages, while observing an improperly restrained 7-year-old child in the rear seat," the lieutenant said.

Bailey, a Jamaican national living in Paterson, didn't have a license, DePreta said. He also didn't have an interlock device, which he was required to use following a previous drunk-driving conviction, he said.

Bailey was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests, DePreta said.

He then registered a .13% blood-alcohol level on a breath test -- nearly twice the legal limit, the lieutenant said.

The child was placed in the care of a family member, he said.

Bailey, meanwhile, was sent to the Bergen County Jail on charges of child endangerment, DWI, committing an interlock device violation and driving while suspended.

A judge ordered him released, pending further court action, less than 24 hours later, records show.

