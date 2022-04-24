Rochelle Park PD: Call Leads To Arrest Of Convicted Felon With Crack, Burglary Tools, More

Rochelle Park police responding to a report of a suspicious-looking man dragging a heavy bag down the street arrested a convicted burglar who they said was carrying crack, stolen items and break-in tools.

Officers Evan Migliore and Nick Mercoun and Sgt. Chris Bermudez found Leonard R. Castro, 37, of Jersey City on West Passaic Street wearing a hoodie and full face mask near Powell Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, Chief Dean M. Pinto said.

A quick check by Detective Brian Cobb turned up an active warrant for a vehicle burglary out of Clifton, Pinto said.

The officers also found Castro carrying an unlabeled prescription bottle with crack inside, as well as a crack pipe and a lighter, the chief said.

The bag contained several rolls of coins and PS4 video games suspected as burglary proceeds along with a hammer and flashlight, Pinto said.

Castro’s recent criminal history includes various burglary arrests in Bergen County, as well as a probation violation.

Rochelle Park police charged him with receiving stolen property and possession of drugs, paraphernalia and burglary tools before sending him to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released Castro under New Jersey’s bail reform law a little over 24 hours later, records show.

