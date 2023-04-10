Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Skull Fracture Among Injuries Suffered In Lakewood Passover Carnival Accident
News

Rochelle Park Officer, Other Driver Both OK After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The vehicles collided late Monday morning at Rochelle Avenue and Passaic Street in Rochelle Park.
The vehicles collided late Monday morning at Rochelle Avenue and Passaic Street in Rochelle Park. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Both drivers escaped serious injury when a vehicle driven by a Rochelle Park police officer headed to a call and an SUV collided at a borough intersection on Monday.

The officer was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released soon after following the late-morning April 10 crash at Rochelle Avenue and Passaic Street, responders said.

A Garfield woman who was driving the other vehicle, a Chevy Trax, declined medical attention, they said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the crash, under the routine procedure followed when a municipal police vehicle is involved in an accident.

Courthouse Towing removed the police vehicle.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.