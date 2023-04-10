Rochelle Park Officer, Other Driver Both OK After Crash

Both drivers escaped serious injury when a vehicle driven by a Rochelle Park police officer headed to a call and an SUV collided at a borough intersection on Monday.

The officer was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released soon after following the late-morning April 10 crash at Rochelle Avenue and Passaic Street, responders said.

A Garfield woman who was driving the other vehicle, a Chevy Trax, declined medical attention, they said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the crash, under the routine procedure followed when a municipal police vehicle is involved in an accident.

Courthouse Towing removed the police vehicle.

