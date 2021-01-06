Rochelle Park Officer Finds Couple With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop

A Rochelle Park police officer found a couple carrying a loaded gun during a traffic stop Tuesday, authorities said.

Officer Franklin Laboy pulled over a Nissan Sentra with tinted windows on West Passaic Street and found the 9mm SCCY CPX hangun under the front passenger seat, Lt. James DePreta said.

Laboy summoned backup and arrested the driver, Jamal Mattiex of Paterson, and Monasia Coleman, of Rembert, SC, both 18.

Each was charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Assisting were Sgt. Chris Bermudez, Detectives Brian Cobb and Brian Gallina and Officer Brian Monico.

The gun will be examined to determine whether it may have been used in crimes.

