Robbery Goes Sideways: Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Shot Dead By Pal, Police Say

A botched robbery in Paterson cost a repeat offender from Union County his life, although New Jersey’s bail reform law also had something to do with it.

It was a week ago that Kyle Newton, 28, was arrested in Lyndhurst while he and another man were scoping out vehicles to steal, authorities said.

Newton (inset in photo above), of Hillside, had a history of arrests in multiple counties over the past few years.

Just as in the those cases, he was released from custody after last Monday’s arrest in Lyndhurst because of New Jersey’s bail reform law, records show.

He ended up dead less than four days later.

It was shortly after 1 a.m. Friday that Newton and Tahji Rosebrough, 22, tried to commit a robbery near the corner of Belmont Avenue and North 10th Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn’t say exactly how it happened, but somehow Rosebrough ended up shooting Newton, Valdes and Baycora said.

Rosebrough then drove Newton to University Hospital in Newark in a stolen vehicle.

A short time later, Newton was pronounced dead of a single gunshot wound and Rosebrough was arrested by members of the Rutgers University Police Department.

Rosebrough is charged with murder, armed robbery and weapons offenses. He remains held in the Passaic County Jail.

