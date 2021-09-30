Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cats Rescued In Mahwah House Fire
News

Robbers Pistol-Whip Clifton Motorist With Fake Gun, Police Nab Two

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Modino Garcia, Devon Soto
Modino Garcia, Devon Soto Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

Clifton police charged two men with pistol-whipping another during a street robbery.

His assailants rushed the 26-year-old victim as he got out of his car on Sheridan Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken

They fled with jewelry, a designer bag, and other valuables after hitting him with what turned out to be a fake gun, Bracken said.

Responding officers converged on the scene and captured Modino Garcia, 19, of Clifton, the lieutenant said.

The weapon and procceds were found in nearby yards, he added.

Police identified a second suspected -- Devon Soto, 24, of Wellington, Florida -- who later surrendered, Bracken said.

Both men were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, obstruction and weapons offenses before being sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.