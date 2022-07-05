Contact Us
Roaring Shed Fire Doused In Cresskill

Jerry DeMarco
40 Beechwood Road, Cresskill
40 Beechwood Road, Cresskill Photo Credit: Chris Tompkins

A July 4th fire consumed a shed and damaged two homes in Cresskill.

The fire ignited just 15 feet from the Beechwood Road home just off Knickerbocker Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, responders said.

Everyone in the house got out OK and no injuries were reported.

The house and a neighbor's house sustained some damage, as did nearby trees and a length of wooden fencing.

The blaze "appeared accidental in nature, pending the results of an investigation," Cresskill Fire Chief Christopher S. Ulshoefer said.

