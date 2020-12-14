Roaring Fire Consumes West Milford Home

A roaring fire consumed a West Milford home Monday night.

The speed and intensity of the blaze made an initial search of the Macopin Road house impossible, responders said.

Mutual aid companies from Highland Lakes, Kinnelon, Ringwood and elsewhere assisted their West Milford colleagues, who requested tankers after the blaze broke out in the 2½-story Cape Cod, south of Bubbling Springs Park, just after 8:45 p.m.

The fire went to four alarms a little over an hour later and then a fifth 20 or so minutes after that.

Township fire officials also summoned the Passaic County Prosecutor's Arson Unit.

A utility crew was needed to address downed power lines and DPW workers to salt the icy roads.

An initial report that the blaze began when a burning candle ignited drapes couldn't immediately be confirmed.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

An extended operation was expected, given the weather and other conditions.

