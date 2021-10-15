Roadway Closed When Contractor's Truck Snaps Utility Pole In Saddle River

A contractor's truck snapped a utility pole, closing a major Saddle River thoroughfare off Route 17 Friday afternoon.

The driver wasn't injured in the West Saddle River Road crash near Dater Lane, which downed wires and sent a transformer crashing to the ground, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

A road crew from Orange & Rockland Utilities was expected somewhere between 5:30-6 p.m., he said.

"The roadway will be closed for several hours while the utility company makes the necessary repairs," the chief said.

