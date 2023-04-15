ROAD RAGE: Mahwah Driver Charged With Deliberately Ramming Vehicle On Route 17

A driver from Mahwah was seized after he deliberately rammed another vehicle on Route 17 and then took off, authorities said.

It was still daylight when Baron J. Chan, 34, purposefully steered his BMW M5 into another vehicle on the southbound highway around 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The other driver, whose vehicle veered off the roadway onto the grass shoulder, wasn’t seriously injured, responders said.

Ridgewood Police Sgt. John Chuck and Officers Patrick Daly and Vincenzo Vaccarella had responded to the road-rage crash when Chan returned to the scene and was taken into custody, Luthcke said.

Police charged him with assault by auto, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief, the chief said.

He also received 11 motor vehicle summonses for offenses that include reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Chan remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail.

