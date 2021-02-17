Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ROAD RAGE: Lodi Police Charge Englewood Driver, 22, With Waving Fake Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Traffic signal at Essex Street and Riverview Avenue in Lodi.
Traffic signal at Essex Street and Riverview Avenue in Lodi. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

An Englewood driver took her road rage against another motorist too far when she waved a fake gun, police in Lodi said.

The two clashed “over one of the parties driving in an erratic manner” before stopping at the intersection of Essex Street and Riverview Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Robert Salerno said.

Adjah Brown, 22, “brandished a handgun, waved it in a menacing manner, and exchanged a few words with the people in the other vehicle before driving off” from the light, Salerno said.

Police gave Brown a complaint summons to appear in Municipal Court on charges of simple assault and weapons offenses, including illegal possession of an imitation firearm.

