Rihanna Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky Of Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Email me
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Photo Credit: Instagram (badgalriri; Rihanna); Wikipedia (DannyB Photos)

Singer, designer, and makeup mogul Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, according to numerous outlets.

The couple was spotted in New York City over the weekend and Rihanna was sporting an unbuttoned pink jacket-- that revealed her growing baby bump, according to People magazine.

The couple has only been dating since the summer, after A$AP Rocky went public with his feelings for the "Diamond's" singer in May 2021, according to Harper's Bazaar.

A$AP Rocky lived in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from the age of nine until his early teens, as he has discussed in television interviews.

How far along Rihanna is, her expected due date and the sex of the child has not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

