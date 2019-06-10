Ridgewood's Ali Stroker Makes History With Tony Award Win: 'For Every Kid With A Disability'

Ridgewood's Ali Stroker made history Sunday night when she became the first person in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award.

The "Glee" star accepted the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, for her portrayal of Ado Annie in Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!"

The 31-year-old from Ridgewood was paralyzed from the chest down in a car accident when she was 2.

Stroker didn't let her limitation stop her from pursuing her passion to perform and used her win as an opportunity to inspire others like her.

“This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena," she said while accepting her trophy. "You are."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.