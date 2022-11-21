Contact Us
Ridgewood Firefighters Free Driver In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
Ridgewood firefighters free the trapped Toyota Camry driver following an afternoon crash.
Ridgewood firefighters free the trapped Toyota Camry driver following an afternoon crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Ridgewood firefighters freed a driver who was trapped in her sedan following a collision with another vehicle.

The extricated Toyota Camry driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the afternoon crash at the intersection of East Glen and Van Emburgh avenues on Monday, Nov. 21.

The other driver didn't appear injured.

The Camry had to be towed.

Also responding with village police and firefighters were Washington Township police, who assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

