Ridgewood Coronavirus Patient, 26, Off Ventilator, Slowly Making Comeback

A New Jersey coronavirus patient whose mother's quest to get him an experimental drug went viral is off a ventilator, part-time -- and able to sip water, according to family friends.

Jack Allard of Metuchen, who turned 26 this month, was airlifted to an intensive care unit at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania three weeks ago.

In an earlier interview with Daily Voice , Jack's mother, Genny Allard of Ridgewood, said she hopes doctors will treat her son with remdesivir, a drug currently in worldwide clinical trials amid claims by patients that it can alleviate severe COVID-19 symptoms.

"Jack is off the ventilator for much of the day (he was off for at least 9 hours the past few days), he has begun speech therapy and has learned how to sip," John Reynolds of Rutherford said on Facebook Monday.

"He should be fully off the ventilator some time this week, and hopefully shortly after will return home to NJ to continue his physical therapy."

Jack's story has touched many who contacted Daily Voice seeking updates on his progress.

Her son remained stable on a ventilator after a medical chopper flew him to the UPenn hospital on March 24 , Allard said.

Prior to his hospitalization on March 16, Jack was in excellent health with no underlying medical conditions, according to his mother, who teaches at Bergen County Technical High School.

He fell ill on March 13 after returning home from his equities analyst job with Bank of America in Manhattan, then was brought to JFK Hospital in Edison after his symptoms quickly worsened, she said.

A lab misplaced Jack's initial COVID-19 test, so the 2012 Ridgewood High School graduate -- and former All-American college lacrosse star -- had to be re-swabbed, she said.

"My son is deteriorating," Genny Allard told Daily Voice in her first interview . "He's in regulatory limbo."

Reynolds said Jack's family and friends were "cautiously optimistic."

"This story may yet end well," he noted.

