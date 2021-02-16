Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Ridgefield Park Man, 54, Struck, Injured At Route 4 Gas Station In Englewood

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood police
Englewood police Photo Credit: Englewood PD

A 64-year-old Ridgefield Park man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday at a Route 4 gas station in Englewood, authorities said.

The 54-year-old driver from Franklin Lakes remained at the scene following the crash at the BP station on the eastbound side of the highway across from the South Van Brunt Street interchange shortly before 10:30 a.m., Police Chief Lawrence Suffern said.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Any possible summons or charges were pending the outcome of an investigation, he said.

