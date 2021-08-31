Rhino Head Found By Couple Walking Dog In Pennsylvania

People leave weird things on the sidewalk -- but this one in Pennsylvania certainly takes the cake.

A couple walking their dog found a rhinoceros head in the Aspinwall neighborhood outside of Pittsburgh, on Saturday night, as WTAE reports.

Police were called to the area and later obtained a CCTV video of a man wheeling a dollie, leaving the head in the location where the couple found it.

The police currently have the head in their possession and they believe the head is real.

This taxidermied head of an African rhinoceros is potentially more than 50 years old.

In 2020, a Nevada man was sentenced to serve community service time and a hefty fine of $25,000 for attempting to sell a taxidermied rhinoceros head, according to News 3 Las Vegas.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Division of Management Authority, says all sales of rhinoceros mounts are prohibited under federal law, but non-commercial transfers, exchanges and donations are murkier, and often left up to the states to decide.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has been contacted to provide information about the legalities of possessing the head.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police.

