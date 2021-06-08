Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

REWARD: Police Seek Cellphone Video Of Assault On Englewood Firefighter

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
You can call the Englewood PD directly at (201) 568-4875 or contact CrimeStoppers at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789.
You can call the Englewood PD directly at (201) 568-4875 or contact CrimeStoppers at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789. Photo Credit: Englewood FD

An off-duty Englewood firefighter was assaulted on a city street by a man involved in a road rage incident, said authorities who are seeking cellphone video from bystanders.

A $1,500 reward has been posted by Englewood Uniformed Firefighters Local 3260 & Englewood Uniformed Fire Officers Local 3263 for any information that “significantly assists” in the investigation. CrimeStoppers also offers its own reward of up to $1,000 cash for similar video or other information (SEE BELOW).

The 44-year-old firefighter, who lives in Englewood, found himself within feet of a road rage incident involving the drivers of two vehicles near the corner of James Street and West Palisade Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

“At some point, words were exchanged between an occupant in one of those vehicles and the fireman,” Torell said. “Eventually, there was a physical confrontation that resulted in the fireman receiving a significant injury that would later require medical attention.”

The firefighter’s wife said there were “multiple witnesses who instead of contact the police recorded this incident.

“No one offered a helping hand, or even did anything to try and stop this,” she wrote in a public Facebook post.

Detectives have asked those who recorded the incident to share it with them, no questions asked. You can remain anonymous.

You can call them directly at (201) 568-4875 or contact CrimeStoppers at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.