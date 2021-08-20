REWARD: Can You Help ID Pair Sought In Brazen Englewood Jewelry Store Heist?

Englewood police turned to the public for help finding two men who swiped a tray of jewelry from a local diamond exchange in broad daylight.

You could get a handsome reward.

One of the thieves asked a clerk to see a piece of jewelry from a showcase at the East Palisade Avenue shop around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

The other stood lookout at the front door, he said.

The first bandit grabbed the tray and both of them ran to a dark hatchback they’d left parked on Engle Street before speeding away, Torell said.

They car turned right onto eastbound Spring Lane, then right again onto southbound Hillside Avenue, the captain said.

It turned left onto eastbound East Palisade Avenue and was last seen in the area of Jones Road, he said.

Torell released surveillance images of the thieves, along with photos of their vehicle.

The getaway vehicle in the Englewood jewelry store heist. ENGLEWOOD PD

Anyone with information that could help identify the men or the vehicle is asked to contact Crimestoppers, which offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that "significantly assists the police in investigations." Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police directly: (201) 568-4875.

