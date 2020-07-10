Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Four From Philly Charged With Beating, Tasing, Robbing Edgewater Pair At Gunpoint
News

Retro Fitness Shutters 2 Bergen County Locations

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Retro Fitness
Retro Fitness Photo Credit: Retro Fitness Ramsey

Retro Fitness of Paramus and Ramsey have closed.

The Paramus location made the announcement in an Instagram post Friday. No one was immediately available to talk when Daily Voice called Friday evening.

The Ramsey location shuttered June 24, according to a Facebook post.

Both locations instructed members to contact ABC Financial to have their membership transferred. Retro Fitness will be cancelling the memberships of those who don't transfer.

Gyms across New Jersey have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 shutdown. 

While Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said they could be opening "soon," no hard dates have been given.

The Retro Fitness in Secaucus has also reportedly closed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.