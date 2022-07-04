Retired Teaneck Police Officer Critically Injured In Route 208 Crash Caused By Road Defect

UPDATE: A retired Teaneck police officer was critically injured when he was thrown from his motorcycle after it struck a defective piece of roadway on a Route 208 overpass, authorities said.

The 59-year-old rider from Rochelle Park was headed north on the highway De Boer Drive when his motorcycle hit a defective expansion joint shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Officers closed the highway and rendered first aid before EMTs from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took over, transporting the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe trauma, the chief said.

Northbound Route 208 remained close for more than two hours before the state Department of Transportation completed repairs, he said.

Ackermann’s officers were assisted by police from Fair Lawn and Hawthorne, as well as members of Ridgewood Emergency Services and the village Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

