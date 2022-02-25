Retired NJ Officer Killed Teen TikTok Daughter's Maryland Stalker — But Now She Has Another

While former New Jersey police officer Rob Majury has been cleared in shooting his daughter's Maryland stalker dead, 15-year-old Ava Majury is due back in court to testify against another.

Ava had been on the popular video-sharing app for nearly two years when she noticed one user, EricJustin111, trying to get her attention in the comment section, the New York Times reports.

Then, she saw his name in her messages on Instagram, Snapchat and other virtual games. She sold him a few explicit photos over Snapchat for $5 a pop, in hopes of getting him off her back, she said.

But last July, Eric Rohan Justin, 18, of Ellicott, MD, showed up at the Majury home in Naples, FL with a shotgun, and swung the front door wide open.

His weapon was jammed, The Times said. Rob Majury, a retired Jersey City police lieutenant, chased the 18-year-old gunman until he got away, but knew to wait at the front door just in case he came back.

Well, a short while later, Justin returned — this time, Majury was prepared. He had a shotgun, and he used it. Majury shot Justin dead on his front lawn.

Ava, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, released the following statement on Instagram.

While Majury was not charged under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, his family still worries for Ava's safety.

She will be returning to court Monday to testify against a different alleged stalker, this one a juvenile who had been in touch with Justin, and began harassing Ava at school, reports say.

A video of the second alleged stalker at a gun range prompted Ava to switch from public school to home school.

Afraid for her safety, Ava's family is fighting for an injunction for protection on Monday so she can return to school, according to Fox News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.