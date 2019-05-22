Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

News

Restaurants Proposed For Paramus Stop & Shop Site Redevelopment

Cecilia Levine
Applebee's could be coming to the old Stop & Shop site on Route 17 in Paramus.
Applebee's could be coming to the old Stop & Shop site on Route 17 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Contributed

Developers of the Stop & Shop property on Route 17 in Paramus are hoping to have a new grocery store and dining options approved by borough officials next month.

An Applebee's, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas would open in five free-standing buildings proposed for the site, currently leased by indoor sports facility The Arena, NorthJersey.com reports.

The current supermarket building (and former K-Mart) would be demolished, making room for a 55,000-square-foot modernized Stop & Shop, the article says.

A medical office and more retail space are also included in the proposal.

A Planning Board hearing is scheduled for June 6.

