Restaurant Worker From Montvale Charged With Collecting 600 Child Porn Images

A restaurant worker from Montvale was caught with nearly 600 child pornography images, authorities said.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack released Peter Nicolas, 19, shortly after he was booked into the Bergen County Jail on charges of possession child pornography, records show.

County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Nicolas during a warranted raid last Thursday at his West Grand Avenue home.

An investigation “revealed that used the Internet to view, download, or possess approximately 595 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Musella thanked Montvale police, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Lyndhurst and Rochelle Park police departments who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

