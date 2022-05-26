Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NJ's Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Handful Of Sex Assaults In UK
News

Responders Rescue Man Who Fell Into Trench In Old Tappan

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Old Tappan First Aid Corps
Old Tappan First Aid Corps Photo Credit: Old Tappan FAC

A passerby was hospitalized with a leg injury after he fell into an open trench Thursday morning in Old Tappan.

Borough police were joined by firefighters and members of the Old Tappan First Aid Corps after finding the man, who'd fallen into the nearly 9-foot hole at the site of a massive construction project on Old Tappan Road shortly before 10 a.m.

A basket was needed to lift the 250-or-so-pound victim out.

A regional rescue call was made and a medical chopper was briefly put on standby, but neither was necessary, responders said.

"It's just a guy who fell into a hole," one said. "Just needed some people to lift him out."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.