Responders: Bergen Mom Catches Husband's Friend Sexually Assaulting Daughter, 2, In Her Bedroom

A Little Ferry mom caught a friend of her husband's sexually assaulting the couple's 2-year-old daughter in the child's bedroom, authorities said.

Franklin Gomez Paredes, 28, of Moonachie pulled up his underwear and pants as both the mother and father chased him out of their home around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, responders said.

Paredes, who didn't have a car, fled on foot, they said. He was arrested at his home a short time later.

The child's father was asleep when the mother noticed the door to the bedroom where her daughter slept open. On the bed she saw Paredes on top of the naked child, responders said.

Police seized Paredes's cellphone, which he'd apparently left behind when he fled. They tracked him down after spotting his car on Moonachie Road near a local restaurant and turned him over to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Paredes was charged with aggravated sexual assault on a minor, sexual assault on a minor and child endangerment and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Sunday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit investigated, assisted by Little Ferry police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

