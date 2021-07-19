Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

News

Residents Help Point Englewood PD To 'Vehicle Of Interest' In Overnight Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has info that could help ID who was responsible can possibly collect a cash reward of up to $1,000. Contact bergencrimestoppers.org, call 844-466-6789 24/7, or call Englewood detectives: (201) 568-4875.
Surveillance videos submitted by Englewood residents have pointed to a vehicle that police believe may have been involved in an overnight shooting.

No one reported being struck by gunfire in last Tuesday’s shooting in the 200 block of Pindle Avenue between 1-1:30 a.m., Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Police recovered ballistics evidence and collected more than a dozen home surveillance videos through the Ring app, Torell said. That led detectives to a light-colored van with lettering on a dark stripe that runs along its side, the captain said.

Detectives are still soliciting tips. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help identify who was responsible can possibly collect a cash reward of up to $1,000. Contact CrimeStoppers at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

Or call Englewood police detectives directly at (201) 568-4875.

(You can also “like” CrimeStoppers on FACEBOOK)

