Residents Help Haledon Police Capture Car Burglar

Haledon police captured a former Paterson tattoo artist after home surveillance video caught images of him breaking into a car, authorities said.

Officers Edar Merza and Jeffrey Welsh, responding to the 4:40 a.m. call, spoke with neighbors and reviewed video of the burglar “entering and rummaging through an unlocked vehicle” parked in a driveway near the corner of Haledon Court and Oxford Street, Lt. George Guzman said.

They canvassed the area and found Gregory Gizinski, 34, near West Broadway, then took him into custody, Guzman said.

Gizinski, who already had a criminal record, was charged with burglary and released pending a court appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

ALSO SEE: Ridgewood Police Add Charges Against Homeless Fugitive In Multi-Town Car Burglary Spree

Guzman emphasized the important of cooperation between community members and law enforcement to solve and prevent crimes.

Police Chief Angelo Daniele, meanwhile, commended his officers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.