Residents Alert Lyndhurst Police To Would-Be Car Thieves Working Their Block, Authorities Say

Residents alerted Lyndhurst police to a convicted car thief and an accomplice who they said were scoping out vehicles in town.

One homeowner spotted the pair trying the door handle on his neighbor's luxury car and another called 911 late Monday afternoon, March 14, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officer Nolan James found the men -- identified as Kyle Newton, a 28-year-old repeat offender from Hillside, and Yahzea Wooden, 23, of East Orange -- walking on Riverside Avenue in North Arlington, Auteri said.

The officer questioned them separately and got stories that didn't match, the lieutenant said. He then learned that Wooden had an outstanding warrant out of Newark.

Lt. Paul Hagerty and Officer Glenn Flora assisted in taking the pair into custody, Auteri said. Detective Nick Abruscato then found area security video that cinched the case, he said.

Wooden and Newton were both charged and then released under New Jersey's bail reform law of 2017.

