A resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation during a fire at an Englewood home.

The two-alarm Jones Road blaze broke out in a second-floor bedroom shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, and was quickly doused.

An ambulance took the resident to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

Among the mutual aid responders were firefighters from Hackensack, Teaneck, Tenafly and Fort Lee.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.