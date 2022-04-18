Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: SWATTING: Bogus Call Of Two Shot In Wayne Home Frightens Neighbors, Annoys Law Enforcement
News

RESCUED: Clifton Dumpster Diver Says He Was Trapped For 3 Days

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Clifton man told police he was trapped for nearly three days before someone at the Richfield Village Apartments heard his cries for help.
The Clifton man told police he was trapped for nearly three days before someone at the Richfield Village Apartments heard his cries for help. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 60-year-old Clifton man gave new meaning to dumpster diving when he was trapped in a trash bin for what he said was nearly three days before someone heard his cries for help.

Firefighters used a Stokes basket to bring the man to safety at the Richfield Village Apartments off Clifton Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

EMS responders treated him for minor injuries at the scene.

Whether the man was in there as long as he said couldn't be corroborated, Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He told police he was trying to dig out a chair when he fell in and couldn't get out, the lieutenant said.

The man had a right to the rubbish, which is no longer considered personal property under the law once it's tossed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.