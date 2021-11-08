RESCUE: Firefighters, Colleagues Remove Concrete Worker Who Fell Into Open Fair Lawn Foundation

PHOTOS: Fair Lawn firefighters used a combination of ladders, wooden slats and ropes to rescue a construction worker who fell more than 10 feet into an open foundation on Wednesday.

The worker was in obvious pain after suffering injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening in the Berdan Avenue mishap near Philip Street.

Members of Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue Services -- assisted by the victim's co-workers -- gingerly lifted him from the hole in a secured Stokes basket.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Squad took him to a local hospital.

Borough police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

