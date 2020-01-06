Report: Woodbridge Police Dispatcher Resigns After Racist Facebook Remark

A dispatcher with the Woodbridge Township Police Department resigned after he was suspended for posting a racist comment on Facebook, according to media reports.

Marc Repace was immediately suspended once the department confirmed the incident had occurred, NJ.com reports. Repace submitted his resignation Monday after his Facebook remarks came to light, the article says.

The dispatcher commented on a photo of an 8-year-old boy at a Boston protest in messages with a Woodbridge resident.

The boy is pictured holding a sign saying: “At what age do I go from handsome to a threat?" Repace reportedly remarked: "17 give or take a year or two. LMFAO totally kidding."

Repace's comments have since been deleted but circulated on other social media pages.

Residents reacted angrily to the post, calling for the township employee's firing.

"No one with this much insensitivity and immaturity should hold so much power," one person wrote on social media. "Fire him. Do better."

Woodbridge police condemned Repace’s comment Sunday in a department Facebook post.

“The Woodbridge Police Department is saddened and dismayed by a recent social media post attributed to one of its civilian employees,” the statement said. “Immediate action has been taken to discipline the employee. The Woodbridge Police Department does not condone this type of behavior from any of its personnel and is dedicated to the fair and impartial administration of justice for every member of our community.”

